Tata JLR set to unveil plans for electric car battery plant in UK: Report

Tata JLR set to unveil plans for electric car battery plant in UK: Report2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:53 AM IST
JLR is expected to announce plans to build an electric car battery plant in the UK, following talks with the government regarding financial support. The decision is seen as a boost to the UK's car manufacturing sector as it transitions to electric vehicles and could create up to 9,000 jobs.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to announce its plans to build a flagship electric car battery plant in the UK, a source familiar with the matter said as reported by Reuters.
