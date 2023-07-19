Tata JLR set to unveil plans for electric car battery plant in UK: Report

Earlier in April 2023, JLR Chief Executive Adrian Mardell had told reporters that the Tata Group is clear the new Gigafactory is going to be in Europe. Spain was believed to be the other site under consideration at the time. In April, JLR had also that it would invest 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) over the next five years on EVs. It had also said it would also launch a new all-electric Range Rover SUV in 2025 and order books for that vehicle would open later this year.