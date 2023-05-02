Tata Motors may soon launch the 2023 facelift model of Tata Nexon SUV in India. According to online reports, the SUV could debut as early as July this year.

The first-generation model of Tata Nexon was launched in 2017. The SUV received a major update in 2020.

Prototypes of 2023 Tata Nexon facelift have leaked in the past. The prototype images showed the left rear quarter of the five-seater SUV. From the render images, it can be seen that the 2023 Tata Nexon takes inspiration from the Curvv concept car that was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January.

The front fascia of the 2023 Nexon SUV may have a redesigned grille section, a new hood and headlamps along with revamped LED light strip. The LED strip will cover the entire width of the SUV.

The upcoming Tata car will also have a new bumper. The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will feature a shark fin antenna, sturdy roof rails and updated wheel arches.

Inside, the Tata Nexon SUV will have a new centre console and an updated dashboard. The SUV is said to come powered by a 1.2 litre turbo DI petrol engine with maximum power output of 125PS and 225Nm of peak torque.

There will also be a 1.5L diesel engine with the ability to produce 110 PS power output and 260Nm torque.

In another news, Tata Motors cars have become costlier in India as the automaker has raised the prices of passenger vehicles. The prices of Tata cars has been increased by an average of 0.6% depending upon the variants and models.

The increase in prices of its vehicle is to partially offset the increase in input costs. In an official statement, Tata Motors said the company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs. Therefore, it is compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike. The price increase is a result of the transition to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that came into force on 1st April 2023.