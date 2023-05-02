Tata may launch 2023 Nexon facelift in July: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Prototypes of 2023 Tata Nexon facelift have leaked in the past. From the render images, it can be seen that the 2023 Tata Nexon takes inspiration from the Curvv concept car that was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January.
Tata Motors may soon launch the 2023 facelift model of Tata Nexon SUV in India. According to online reports, the SUV could debut as early as July this year.
