Tata may launch 2023 Nexon facelift in July: Here’s what to expect

The increase in prices of its vehicle is to partially offset the increase in input costs. In an official statement, Tata Motors said the company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs. Therefore, it is compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike. The price increase is a result of the transition to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that came into force on 1st April 2023.

