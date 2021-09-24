Tata Motors announced a sales milestone of 10,000 EVs. The Indian automobile manufacturer registered sales in both commercial and passenger vehicle segments. The Ziptron technology powers the Nexon EV and newly launched Tata Tigor EV. The company also sells XPRES T electric sedan, its first product under the XPRES brand which focuses on fleet customers.

On achieving the 10K rollout milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow."

With over 70% market share (YTD FY22), Tata Motors had crossed the 1000 unit volume in August’21. Tata Motors. Tata Power claims to have ramped up the charging infrastructure with over 700 installations in 120 cities across India.

Tata Nexon EV, which is powered by the company's Ziptron technology also powers the company second offering in the passenger EV line-up, Tata Tigor EV.

Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in January 2020, and recently launched the new Tigor EV. The sales of Nexon EV has pushed the company's EV sales. The Tata Tigor comes with a GNCAP 4-star rating for adult and child occupant protection. In terms of driving range, the company claims an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions).

The XPRES T electric sedan, its first product under the XPRES brand, is built exclusively for fleet customers, which also factors into the sales milestone.

