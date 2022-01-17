Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Safari Dark, the latest flagship addition to the company’s successful Dark range. The Safari Dark Edition is now open for bookings and available at dealerships nationwide starting at ₹19.05 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Safari Dark will be clad in the signature Oberon Black exterior body colour. The mascots on the fender and the tailgate as well as the 18 inch Blackstone alloy wheels lend the exteriors the signature Dark looks.

As part of the interiors, Safari Dark offers a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements. Additions like the distinct dark finishes, special Blackstone Matrix dashboard and premium Dark upholstery complete the insides of the Safari Dark, the company says.

Available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims, the Safari Dark will get other exclusive features such as Ventilated Seats on both 1st and 2nd row, air purifier and Android Auto and Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Launched in July last year, with a power-packed line-up featuring India’s safest premium hatchback – the Altroz, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car - the Nexon, Tata Motors’ premium midsize SUV with the Land Rover DNA - the Harrier and India’s highest selling passenger electric car – the Nexon EV, the #DARK range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #DARK to the line-up, with the exciting & unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers.

“Furthermore, with a high sales penetration across brands, the #DARK range has undoubtedly become a popular choice for customers. The Harrier #DARK, which was launched as a limited edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand, became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio. It offered an exciting & unique package to the customers, which further extended with the introduction of the #DARK range. We are confident that this stylish #DARK Edition will prove to be yet another reason for car-buyers to upgrade to the magnificent Safari," added Rajan.

Launched last year, the Safari, has already achieved milestones of its own, completing the 10,000 rollout in just 6 months and 16,000 owners. The Dark is the latest treatment to be given to the legendary SUV post the introduction of its #Gold avatar, which also has been greatly loved by all.

Safari possesses the combination of design and performance, meeting the needs of today’s SUV customers.

