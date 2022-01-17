Tata Motors adds Safari Dark to its SUV portfolio. See features, price

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Launched in July last year, with a power-packed line-up featuring India’s safest premium hatchback – the Altroz, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car - the Nexon, Tata Motors’ premium midsize SUV with the Land Rover DNA - the Harrier and India’s highest selling passenger electric car – the Nexon EV, the #DARK range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #DARK to the line-up, with the exciting & unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers.