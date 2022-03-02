Tata Motors has today commenced the bookings of the Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) version of its hatchback . It comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures performance for all Indian driving conditions. Starting today, customers can book Altroz DCA at all the authorized Tata Motors dealerships at ₹21,000 with deliveries starting from mid-March 2022. Altroz already has over 1.25 lakh Indian customers.

The Altroz DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the New Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants - XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2L Revotron petrol engine.

In addition to the new Opera Blue, it would also be part of the #Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Altroz was launched in January 2020 in India and is well appreciated by the customers for its safety, and performance. Being the first vehicle on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the Altroz has always set #TheGoldStandard in the premium hatchback segment.

Altroz comes with many premium features such as leatherette seats, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear ac vents, cruise control, auto headlamps, iRA connected car technology and many more.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA."

“We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base," added Amb.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.