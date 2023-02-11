Tata Motors announces increased standard warranty, BS6 Phase II compliance, more

Tata Motors, an automobile manufacturer, has announced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with E20 compliant engines and RDE. The carmaker said that it is increasing its standard warranty of two years/75,000 kms to three years/1 lakh kms across the range.

According to Tata Motors, Altroz and Punch will offer low end drivability and provide smoother experience in lower gears. Moreover, the company believes that these models would also witness Idle Stop Start as standard which will be received across all the variants to enhance the road mileage.

The automaker has recently upgraded its Revotorq diesel options for both Nexon and Altroz. In addition to that, the Nexon Diesel engine has made a comeback to offer enhanced performance.

It is believed that the new RDE compliant engines will prove to be more responsive and tuned especially to provide better efficiency. Speaking of Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors has added TPMS to both these cars to increase the safety and performance.

In terms of customer satisfaction, the new range is expected to offer a quieter cabin experience and lower NVH to make driving safer and peaceful.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. We have been constantly innovating and introducing technologies that not only keep emissions in check but also improve upon the unparalleled driving and car ownership experience."

“In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity to upgrade our cars not only the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly – a hassle free ownership experience. I am confident that this refreshed range will carry forward the growth trajectory by expanding our market share and increase consumer satisfaction," further added Amba.