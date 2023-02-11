Tata Motors announces increased standard warranty, BS6 Phase II compliance, more
- According to Tata Motors, Altroz and Punch will offer low end drivability and provide smoother experience in lower gears. Moreover, the company believes that these models would also witness Idle Stop Start as standard which will be received across all the variants to enhance the road mileage.
Tata Motors, an automobile manufacturer, has announced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with E20 compliant engines and RDE. The carmaker said that it is increasing its standard warranty of two years/75,000 kms to three years/1 lakh kms across the range.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×