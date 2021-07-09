Mumbai: Tata Motors has joined hands with IndusInd Bank to provide better financing options to its buyers. The new offers will be available on the company's 'Forever Range' of cars which includes the likes of Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon as well as Tata Harrier.

As part of the new partnership with IndusInd Bank, the company will provide the Step Up scheme where the customers can choose and buy from any of the passenger cars available with Tata Motors. There will also be a special low EMI option scheme for the first 3-6 months.

Under the Step Up scheme, customers can avail EMI options lowered by 60% starting from ₹834 per lakh per month, depending on the scheme and the products.

As per the scheme, the EMI payments will remain lower for a period of 3-6 months depending on the convenience of the buyer.

Additionally, customers will be provided with non-income proof funding and flexible tenor options ranging from 1 to 7 years depending on the product and variant. Furthermore, while the purchase of the Harrier, Safari or Tigor gets a loan to value (LTV) of up to 85% on the ex-showroom price, purchase of Tiago, Nexon or Altroz will make the customers eligible to get an LTV of 90%.

Commenting on the roll out of these finance schemes offers, Ramesh Dorairajan, Head Network Management and Trade Finance, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent Covid-19 upsurge has impacted everyone and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with IndusInd Bank to roll out special finance schemes. This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient."

Elaborating on the initiative T.A. Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, Passenger Vehicles, IndusInd Bank said, “At IndusInd, we believe in staying agile and responding to customer needs in keeping with emerging demand indicators. These innovative financial schemes aim at not only reducing the burden on the customer’s wallet during these tough times, but also allow them to prioritize commute in a hygienic, safe and comfortable environment. We take pride in joining hands with Tata Motors to roll out these schemes."

Interested buyers can also find out more by visiting or calling their nearest Tata Motors showrooms.

