Tata Motors Ltd , India’s largest vehicle maker, on Friday named Marc Llistosella as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of its India business which comprises the commercial and passenger vehicle businesses.

In his last assignment, Llistosella served as president and chief executive of Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., a unit of Germany’s Daimler.

Prior to that, Llistosella also worked as the head of Daimler Trucks’ subsidiary in Asia and MD and CEO of its India unit, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

“Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights," N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Motors, said in a statement on Friday.

The current chief executive, Guenter Butschek, will continue in his position till June.

Llistosella will take over the India business of Tata Motors at a time when its commercial vehicle sales have been hit by the pandemic and the management is scouting for a strategic investor for its passenger vehicle business unit. Tata Motors has embarked on a cost-cutting programme to turn profitable and reduce debt. The appointment of Llistosella indicates Tata Sons, the parent of Tata Motors, will focus on the commercial vehicle business to drive profitability of its India operations and grow the international business, especially in Asian markets.

For the December quarter, revenue from operations of Tata Motors’ India business jumped 35% from a year ago to ₹14,360 crore as sales of its passenger vehicles rose and on higher realization from commercial vehicle sales. The company’s loss narrowed 38.6% to ₹638 crore. Retail sales of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles rose by 56% to 77,200 units while commercial vehicle sales declined by 24% to 74,900 units during the period.

“I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors," Llistosella said in the statement.

Llistosella’s experience in India will help him steer the company at a time when volumes in the commercial vehicle business have slumped, and the firm needs to invest in developing electric buses and light commercial vehicles as new fuel efficiency and emission test rules come into force.

