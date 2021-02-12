Llistosella will take over the India business of Tata Motors at a time when its commercial vehicle sales have been hit by the pandemic and the management is scouting for a strategic investor for its passenger vehicle business unit. Tata Motors has embarked on a cost-cutting programme to turn profitable and reduce debt. The appointment of Llistosella indicates Tata Sons, the parent of Tata Motors, will focus on the commercial vehicle business to drive profitability of its India operations and grow the international business, especially in Asian markets.

