Tata Motors today unveiled the “AVINYA " Concept electric vehicle(EV) which according to the company is a giant stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM).

The battery which will be used support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes. The overall philosophy for enhanced range would be ‘Minimize- Maximize – Optimize’.