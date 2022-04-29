This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Derived from the Sanskrit language, the name AVINYA stands for ‘Innovation’. The AVINYA Concept introduces a new typology of mobility that liberates enormous roominess and comfort
Tata Motors today unveiled the “AVINYA " Concept electric vehicle(EV) which according to the company is a giant stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM).
The battery which will be used support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes. The overall philosophy for enhanced range would be ‘Minimize- Maximize – Optimize’.
