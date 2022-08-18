Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC under the CESL tender

"Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel," a company statement said on Thursday.
Commenting on the announcement, BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi said, "We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport."
CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya, noted that the BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the 'Grand Challenge of CESL'.
Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted that Tata Motors’ commitment towards modernising public transportation in India is further strengthened by receiving the prestigious order of electric buses from BMTC. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru."
Earlier, Tata Motors had received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation. According to the deal, Tata Motors will provide, operate, and maintain 12-meter, fully constructed, air-conditioned buses for 12 years. Apart from this, the company had also got order of 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation.