Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC under the CESL tender

Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC under the CESL tender

Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel, a company statement said.
1 min read . 01:57 PM ISTLivemint

Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period 12 years, a company statement said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors on 18 August announced that it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). 

Tata Motors on 18 August announced that it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). 

Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period 12 years, a company statement said. 

Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period 12 years, a company statement said. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

"Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel," a company statement said on Thursday.

Commenting on the announcement, BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi said, "We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport." 

CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya, noted that the BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the 'Grand Challenge of CESL'. 

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted that Tata Motors’ commitment towards modernising public transportation in India is further strengthened by receiving the prestigious order of electric buses from BMTC. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru."

Earlier, Tata Motors had received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation. According to the deal, Tata Motors will provide, operate, and maintain 12-meter, fully constructed, air-conditioned buses for 12 years. Apart from this, the company had also got order of 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation. 

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.