Tata Motors bags order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 12:41 PM IST
Tata Motors will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract
Tata Motors today announced that it has bagged the order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways. Tata Motors will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract. Tata Motors buses offer superior passenger comfort, high fuel efficiency, reliability and low total cost of ownership. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government tender process.