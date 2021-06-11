Gandhinagar: Tata Motors has supplied 25 Tata Winger Ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat, as a part of the larger order of 115 ambulances.

The 25 Tata Winger Ambulances are equipped with basic life support and will be deployed for the aid of patients in the city. Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1. Tata Motors claims it will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract.

The official vehicle inducting ceremony, which was held in Gandhinagar, was attended by Gujarat State Cabinet including Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel, Health Minister of Gujarat, Kishor Kanani, Principle Secretary, Health and Family welfare department, Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, IAS Commissioner- Health & Family welfare department , Jai Prakash Shivhare, IAS COO GVK EMRI Gujarat, Shri Jashvant Prajapati.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said, “The Tata Winger ambulance is designed keeping in focus the need of the patient and the healthcare system. The Winger ambulance has proven to be a trusted partner to healthcare organisations and has saved countless lives as a result of its ergonomic, efficient design and performance. Tata Motors’ thorough understanding of customer requirements for different applications and ability to design the vehicle basis these requirements is what sets the brand apart from its competitors. Tata Motors is firmly committed to bringing top-notch healthcare mobility solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country and support the governments in their fight against this pandemic."

The Tata Motors Winger Ambulance can be adapted to cater to all type of patient transportation, including Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support range. The ambulance is engineered specially for Covid-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition. The vehicle gets modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis, in addition to the independent suspension, to provide a smoother drive experience for the swift transportation of patients. Currently, Tata Motors offers multiple ambulance models ranging from Magic Express Ambulance, Winger Ambulance and LP410 Ambulance, with double stretcher.

