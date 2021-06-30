Tata Motors bags order of 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil Corp

S.M.Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, stated that IndianOil has been pioneering the national efforts towards ushering in the hydrogen economy for various applications, including mobility. This 1st of its kind project in the country is bringing the country’s largest fuel supplier and largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on board to take the hydrogen & fuel cell technology to the next level. This initiative would also act as a stepping stone for various other key programs of IndianOil, which proposes to introduce hydrogen-based mobility on different iconic routes and important sectors in the country. These futuristic steps are in the right direction for making hydrogen as the ultimate net-zero fuel.