Tata Motors begins production of new Safari at Pune plant
The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said
NEW DELHI : Tata Motors on Thursday said it has commenced production of its upcoming flagship SUV Safari.
The auto major on Thursday rolled out the first Safari unit from its Pune-based manufacturing facility, Tata Motors said in a statement.
"The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer," Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said.
The company had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle with the Safari and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy, he added.
"The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of power, performance, presence and prestige," Butschek said.
The company is yet to open bookings for the model.
