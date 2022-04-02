Tata Motors has planned a new launch to expand its sustainable mobility business. The Mumbai-based auto major posted a record growth of 353% in EV segment during FY21-22 and has been the forefront in the electric car segment with around 87% market share. Tata Motors has already sold more than 21,500 electric cars in the country.

The teaser of this launch says that it will be a brand-new electric SUV concept.

Tata Motors is now geared for its next electric offering which will be announced on April 6 in India. The details of the car are still unknown. Earlier, news reports did say that Tata is going to launch an upgraded Nexon EV with larger battery pack and range. This could be a new Nexon EV or a new electric car altogether.

The current model of Nexon EV SUV delivers ARAI certified range of 312km on a single charge. It is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. With a market share of 63.62% (11M, FY 22), the Nexon EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.

Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

Tata Motors annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% vs FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% vs Q4FY21 and EV sales for March’22 was also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% vs Mar’21.

