Dragged by Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) weak performance Tata Motors reported consolidated net profit fell to Rs2,175.16 crore for the fourth quarter from Rs4,336.43 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Bloomberg
Tata Motors brings in 6-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 02:42 PM IST PTI

Under the scheme, customers can now make zero down payment, avail a six-month EMI holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly) and access up to 100% on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years, Tata Motors said

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has introduced financing scheme for Tiago, Nexon, and Altroz under which customers can avail six-month EMI holiday.

Under the scheme, customers can now make zero down payment, avail a six-month EMI holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly) and access up to 100% on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"This offer is being made available through a partnership with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) to eligible salaried and self-employed persons," it added.

The automaker said it is also offering affordable, step-up EMIs on long-tenure loans of up to eight years through its association with multiple financing partners. 

Reeling under the COVID-19 impact, the Mumbai-based auto major saw its domestic sales plummet by 61% to 14,571 units in April-June quarter as against 36,945 units in the corresponding period last year.

