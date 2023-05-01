Tata Motors cars to get costlier from today. Details here

Tata Motors cars will become costlier from today as the automaker has raised the prices of passenger vehicles.
The prices of Tata cars will be increased by an average of 0.6% depending upon the variants and models.
The increase in prices of its vehicle is to partially offset the increase in input costs.
In an official statement, Tata Motors said the company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs. Therefore, it is compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.
The price increase is a result of the transition to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that came into force on 1st April 2023. All automakers are working to launch E20 fuel-ready compliant models, thus resulting in a hike in the prices of the cars.
This will be the second price hike by the company for its passenger vehicles after it had increased in February. The automaker had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio of passenger vehicles at an average of 1.2%.
Last month Tata Motors announced price increases of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles.
Tata Motors' prominent car models such as Tiago, Tigor, Punach, Harrier, Nexon, and Safari will become expensive from 1 May.
Tata Motors' aforementioned passenger vehicles have prices ranging from ₹5.54 lakh and ₹25 lakh.
Not just Tata Motors, other renowned automakers in India also increased the prices of passenger vehicles earlier this year. From Maruti to Hyundai to Honda, carmakers escalated the prices of their cars anywhere between ₹2,000 to ₹15,000, depending upon the variant.
