Tata Motors clarifies stance surrounding Tesla partnership rumours

Tata Motors ’s Electric Mobility Twitter handle recently created a lot of buzz when it dropped hints of a possible collaboration of the Indian company with popular EV manufacturer Tesla . The Tweet was removed and Tata Motors has also put out a statement denying any strategic partnership.

A Tata Motors spokesperson told Livemint, “We have not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for our PV business and categorically deny all rumours suggesting the same."

The rumours of a strategic partnership between the two car manufacturers took centre stage after Tata Motors Electric Mobility, in a tweet said, “Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche hain akhbaar mein, Sab ko malum hai aur sabko khabar ho gayi!". The tweet also included two hashtags, #WelcomeTesla and #TeslaIndia.

The American EV manufacturer, Tesla recently made it clear that they will be entering India. The company Chief Elon Musk, in a tweet, confirmed the news by using two words, “As promised".

Earlier this week, it emerged that US electric car maker Tesla has registered its Indian arm amid indications that the company is set to enter the country's automobile market.

According to a regulatory filing, the firm has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with Registrar of Companies (RoC) Bangalore.

The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh.

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein have been appointed as directors of Tesla India, as per the RoC filing.

The company is reportedly in talks with five states as it explores feasibility of setting up its manufacturing unit and research and development (R&D) centre in India.

Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tesla is set to start its operations in the country in 2021 and would also look at setting up of a manufacturing unit based on demand.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via