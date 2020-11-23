Tata Motors has announced a new achievement in the field of passenger vehicles. The company has achieved the milestone of 4 million vehicles. To mark the event, Tata Motors has also come up with a video that highlights the company’s journey.

The Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata has also congratulated the company for it achievement. Through a tweet, the business tycoon stated, “Congratulations on the 4 million milestone! I wish you all the very best for the road ahead."

Congratulations on the 4 million milestone! I wish you all the very best for the road ahead.@TataMotors @TataMotors_Cars https://t.co/eMlRFkxjhk — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) November 23, 2020

He also shared the video made by the company to mark the milestone.

The video draws a visual timeline in the voice of Anupam Kher narrating the key milestones achieved by the company since its establishment in 1945. The video will cover some of India’s historic moments as well as show the changes the company underwent through out the year. It concludes with the launch of the new BS6 range of cars that includes Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Altroz.

Commenting on the launch of this film, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “As one of India’s foremost home-grown automotive brands, we are delighted to have reached this significant milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. We are honoured to have the legendary Mr. Anupam Kher as the narrator of the glorious journey of a brand that is a legend in itself. This film is a testament to not only our evolutionary growth over the last 30 years but also the growth that India has seen as a nation through this period."

Tata Motors has climbed to the 3rd spot in the passenger vehicles segment since two successive quarters. It recorded a market share of 7.9% in H1FY21. The car manufacturer achieved a growth of 22% (YTD) vis-a-vis last year (April – October).

