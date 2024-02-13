Tata Motors cuts EV prices by up to ₹1.2 lakh. Check new prices here
Tata Motors reduces price of Nexon and Tiago EV by up to ₹1,20,000 due to decline in battery cell prices. Price cut announced for Nexon and Tiago EV by Tata Motors due to decrease in battery cell prices.
Tata Motors has announced that it is reducing the price of its Nexon and Tiago EV by up to ₹1,20,000. The price reduction is largely due to a slight fall in the prices of battery cells used in the manufacturing of these cars. Moreover, while Tata has announced a price cut for Nexon and Tiago EV, the prices of the recently launched Punch EV have remained unchanged.