Business News/ Auto News / Tata Motors' December domestic sales rise 4% to 76,138 units
Tata Motors' December domestic sales rise 4% to 76,138 units

 Livemint

Tata Motors, a leading global automobile manufacturer, Monday reported that its total domestic sales increased by 4% to 76,138 units in December 2023 as against 72,997 units in the same month a year ago

Tata Motors has reported a 9% increase in its total Passenger Vehicles (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market at 43,470 units in December 2023 (Photo: Mint)Premium
Tata Motors has reported a 9% increase in its total Passenger Vehicles (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market at 43,470 units in December 2023 (Photo: Mint)

Tata Motors, a leading global automobile manufacturer, Monday reported that its total domestic sales increased by 4% to 76,138 units in December 2023

The Mumbai-based automaker dispatched 72,997 units to its dealers in December 2022.

The company has reported a 9% increase in its total Passenger Vehicles (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market at 43,470 units in December 2023 as compared to 40,043 units in December 2022.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said CY23 was the third consecutive year of posting highest-ever sales of around 5.53 lakh units.

"For Tata Motors, CY23 was the third consecutive year of posting highest-ever sales of around 5.53 lakh units, led by its commanding position in the compact SUV segment and strong growth in hatches, despite the hatch segment degrowing at an industry level," PTI quoted Chandra as saying.

On the outlook, he said, "With multiple new products, including a new nameplate scheduled for launch in 2024, we remain optimistic about continuing the growth trend in the quarters ahead."

The company also reported a 29% increase in its total electric PV sales at 5,006 units last month as against 3,868 units in December 2022.

The company said its total commercial vehicle dispatches in the domestic market increased by 1% to 34,180 units last month compared to 33,949 units in December last year.

The company expects demand to improve in the March quarter across most segments of the CV industry due to the government's continuing thrust on infrastructure development, the promising growth outlook of the economy "and our demand-pull initiatives", Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

Published: 01 Jan 2024, 06:53 PM IST
