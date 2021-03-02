Tata Motors revealed that they delivered 100 units of the new Tata Safari SUV in the Delhi NCR region within a span of 24 hours.

Announcing the feat, the company claimed that the majority of the customers have chosen the XZA+ trim with Royal Blue and Orcus White as the colour of choice.

The new Tata Safari SUV is available at a starting price of ₹14.69 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 6/7 seater.

The car is built on Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with OMEGARC, the architecture derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover. The OMEGARC architecture has also featured on the 5-seater SUV Tata Harrier.

Commenting on these deliveries, Mr Ritesh Khare, Zonal Manager, North, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are elated to see the response coming in for the all-new Safari. The delivery of 100 Safaris on a single day is a proof of the same. Built on the successful OMEGARC which is derived from the legendary D8 platform, this vehicle is the perfect combination of good looks and power without compromising on the drive and ride quality. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity, premium features and competitive pricing, we are confident that the Safari will continue luring everyone’s hearts in the days to come."

The SUV is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine. The car comes with Oyster White Interiors paired with the Ashwood finish dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, along with 6 and 7-seater options. Additionally, the SUV comes with an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.

In terms of colour options, buyers have the choice of Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Orcus White and Royal Blue. Tata Motors has also introduced the ‘Adventure’ persona of the Safari in Tropical Mist colour.

In an official statement, the car manufacturer has claimed that it has registered a 9% growth in Delhi- NCR YTD FY21 in overall PVs. The company claims to have sold 23,000 unit sales every month successively from October 2020. In Q3FY21, the Tata Motors PV business posted its highest sales in the last 33 quarters.

