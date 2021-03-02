Tata Motors delivers 100 units of new Safari in Delhi-NCR in one day

Commenting on these deliveries, Mr Ritesh Khare, Zonal Manager, North, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are elated to see the response coming in for the all-new Safari. The delivery of 100 Safaris on a single day is a proof of the same. Built on the successful OMEGARC which is derived from the legendary D8 platform, this vehicle is the perfect combination of good looks and power without compromising on the drive and ride quality. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity, premium features and competitive pricing, we are confident that the Safari will continue luring everyone’s hearts in the days to come."