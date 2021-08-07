Mumbai: Tata Motors today delivered 35 Starbus electric buses, as a part of the larger order of 340 electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

The buses are procured by BEST under the government of India’s FAME II initiative, and the delivery is a part of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) by BEST. Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses. The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule.

The 12-metre long, 35-seater Tata Starbus AC electric buses are equipped with advanced features for the comfort of the driver and the passengers like: ‘Lift Mechanism’ that extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially abled passengers, along with ergonomic seats, charging ports and wide entry and exit passages.

The electric buses come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system.

Speaking about the vehicle deliveries, Shri Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, said, "We are delighted to take delivery of 35 Starbus AC electric buses from Tata Motors. BEST's vision of introducing more and more electric buses will go a long way reducing the tail-pipe emissions and will benefit millions of Mumbaikars. BEST stays committed to the Government's focus on electrification of the fleet."

Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to deliver the 12-metre Tata Starbus electric buses to BEST, as a part of the larger contract. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of technology innovation with green fuels and has been leading the electric mobility solutions in the country. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with BEST and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai. The unique ‘One Tata’ initiative will leverage the core proficiencies of various Tata Group companies to offer the best comfort, performance and low cost of operations. The buses are equipped with modern features that will enable ease of use and offer comfort and convenience with roomy interiors and ergonomic seats."

