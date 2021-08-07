Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST

Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to deliver the 12-metre Tata Starbus electric buses to BEST, as a part of the larger contract. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of technology innovation with green fuels and has been leading the electric mobility solutions in the country. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with BEST and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai. The unique ‘One Tata’ initiative will leverage the core proficiencies of various Tata Group companies to offer the best comfort, performance and low cost of operations. The buses are equipped with modern features that will enable ease of use and offer comfort and convenience with roomy interiors and ergonomic seats."