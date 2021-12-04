Tata Motors has delivered 60 electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). The 24-seater zero-emission Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative by means of a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) with AJL and will run on Ahmedabad’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. Tata Motors will also be setting up required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure smooth functioning of the buses. Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC electric buses are powered by full-electric drivetrains, with a maximum power of 328hp and a maximum torque of 3000Nm.

Their roomy interiors come with plush interior lighting, and can be customised as per application and regulations. Designed to provide a fatigue-free driving experience without clutch and gear shifting, the Ultra Urban 9/9 e-buses also come equipped with regenerative braking system, new-generation telematics and a high-security Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to offer smooth and efficient operations.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to deliver Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to AJL. With a steady commitment towards modernising public transportation and integrating sustainability in the designing of futuristic vehicles, Tata Motors has led the move towards electric mobility in the country. The Ultra Urban 9/9 has been built to provide enhanced comfort, safety and efficiency, with noiseless operations and zero emissions. The delivery of these buses will further cement our fruitful association with AJL and foster eco-friendly mass mobility in Ahmedabad."

According to AJL, the new buses will cater to the new developing areas of Ahmedabad city and the new airport route. Tata Motors has been a trusted partner and has delivered the electric buses as per the requirement. AJL is confident that this association will further strengthen the relationship with the company, said AJL.

Tata Motors has bagged an order to provide 15 hydrogen fuel cell buses to Indian Oil Corporation. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 600 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 20 million kilometres.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.