Tata Motors along with its dealer partners today delivered 712 EVs (564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs) to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa. Tata claims to have a market share of 87% (11M, FY 22) with over 21,500 Tata EVs on road till date.

The Nexon EV SUV delivers ARAI certified range of 312km on a single charge. It is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. With a market share of 63.62% (11M, FY 22), the Nexon EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

Tata Tigor EV has got 4 stars G-NCAP rating. It comes with an ARAI certified range of 306km, equipped with a 26-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty.

Tata Motors is also working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse".

Vivek Srivatsa - Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. “As India treads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leaders in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping customers #EvolveToElectric. Today’s occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a 4 wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that this occasion sets an example for other states to join and support India’s green wave."

