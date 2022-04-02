Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs across Maharashtra and Goa

Vivek Srivatsa - Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. “As India treads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leaders in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping customers #EvolveToElectric. Today’s occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a 4 wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that this occasion sets an example for other states to join and support India’s green wave."