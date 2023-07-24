Tata Motors has recently decided to discontinue certain trims in the Altroz lineup. According to a report by CarWale, the discontinued variants include XZ Plus Petrol, XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus i-Turbo, XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition, XZA Plus Petrol, XZA Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus Diesel, and XZ Plus Diesel Dark Edition.

In India, the Tata Altroz starts at Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the i20 and Baleno. It is available in seven attractive colors: High Street Gold, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Harbour Blue, and Cosmo Black (Dark edition).

Adding to the Altroz range, Tata Motors has introduced two new variants earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside this, the carmaker has also revised the prices of select models across its lineup from this month and is offering price protection for specific customers.

These new top-of-the-line variants bring a host of exciting features to the Altroz, including the much-coveted electric sunroof exclusively available on the XM(S) model. With these latest additions, Tata Motors aims to cater to a wider range of customers, positioning the XM(S) variant between the Altroz XE and XM+.

Tata Motors is also introducing a diverse range of new variants, designed to provide customers with enhanced value and broader appeal. These variants will exclusively offer the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with a manual transmission. The Altroz XM model comes equipped with a host of exciting features, including convenient steering-mounted controls, a driver's seat that can be adjusted for height, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and stylish 16-inch wheels with covers.

Tata has introduced significant updates to various trims of the Altroz 1.2 petrol manual. In the XE variant, customers will now benefit from the convenience of rear power windows, remote keyless entry, and follow-me-home headlamps.

Stepping up to the XM+ and XM+ S variants, additional features have been added, such as a reverse camera, height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, and a premium-looking dashboard, enhancing the driving experience.

Finally, the XT trim has received notable enhancements, including a height-adjustable driver's seat, stylish 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels, and a rear defogger, making the driving experience even more enjoyable and sophisticated.