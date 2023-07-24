Tata Motors discontinues 8 variants of Altroz: Check details here1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Tata Motors has discontinued certain trims in the Altroz lineup and introduced new variants with added features. Prices have also been revised.
Tata Motors has recently decided to discontinue certain trims in the Altroz lineup. According to a report by CarWale, the discontinued variants include XZ Plus Petrol, XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus i-Turbo, XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition, XZA Plus Petrol, XZA Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus Diesel, and XZ Plus Diesel Dark Edition.
