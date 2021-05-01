Tata Motors' total domestic sales stood at 39,530 units in April, down 41% on a monthly basis. The company had sold 66,609 vehicles in March this year. It had not sold any vehicle in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,095 units in April, down 15% from 29,654 units in March this year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market was down 61% to 14,435 units from 36,955 units in the previous month, it added.

The company's total sales in domestic and international market for April 2021 stood at 41,858 vehicles.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.