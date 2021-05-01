Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Tata Motors domestic sales decline 41% in April against March

Tata Motors domestic sales decline 41% in April against March

Premium
Tata Motors
1 min read . 02:52 PM IST Staff Writer

The company had not sold any vehicle in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

Tata Motors' total domestic sales stood at 39,530 units in April, down 41% on a monthly basis. The company had sold 66,609 vehicles in March this year. It had not sold any vehicle in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

Tata Motors' total domestic sales stood at 39,530 units in April, down 41% on a monthly basis. The company had sold 66,609 vehicles in March this year. It had not sold any vehicle in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,095 units in April, down 15% from 29,654 units in March this year.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,095 units in April, down 15% from 29,654 units in March this year.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market was down 61% to 14,435 units from 36,955 units in the previous month, it added.

The company's total sales in domestic and international market for April 2021 stood at 41,858 vehicles.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.