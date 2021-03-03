Tata Motors drives in three-axle truck for various applications

With a 3,500kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck, this product is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for its customers by 45 per cent over a 28-tonne truck, the auto major said in a statement.

The Tata 3118.T comes in 24-feet and 32-feet load spans in Signa avatar with Lx, Cx versions, and a cowl variant. Powered by the Cummins BS6 engine, developing 186hp of power and 850Nm of torque, the Tata Signa 3118.T is mated to the G950 6 speed transmission and heavy-duty axles. It is an outcome of Tata Motors’ Product Attribute Leadership strategy, under the ‘Power of 6 Value’ philosophy.

"The model is evidence of unmatched customer-focused engineering and unique value positioning by the company," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Rajesh Kaul said.

Features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, telematics system, reverse parking assistance complements the vehicle design exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer, he added.

"This model expands the array of choice for customers seeking to enhance their profitability through revenue growth model," Kaul noted.

The Tata Signa 3118.T, with its 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle configuration, marks the value discovery of white space in M&HCV segment. It can operate at 31-tonne GVW with the lift axle down and at 18.5-tonne GVW with the lift axle up, offering a large band of operating payload for various application needs.

Operating with lift axle up is categorically beneficial for the tanker customers yielding higher fuel economy in empty returns. It is ideally suitable for all types of tanker applications – petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial good such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants, agricultural products etc. The Signa 3118.T is certified by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for 25KL POL tanker, which is 2KL higher than the highest allowed capacity on a 10-wheeler, 28-tonne GVW truck.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via