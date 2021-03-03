Tata Motors drives in three-axle truck for various applications

Operating with lift axle up is categorically beneficial for the tanker customers yielding higher fuel economy in empty returns. It is ideally suitable for all types of tanker applications – petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial good such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants, agricultural products etc. The Signa 3118.T is certified by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for 25KL POL tanker, which is 2KL higher than the highest allowed capacity on a 10-wheeler, 28-tonne GVW truck.