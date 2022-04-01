Tata Motors EV sale grows 353% in FY21-22, sells nearly 30k SUVs in March

“EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Our annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% vs FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% vs Q4FY21 and EV sales for March’22 was also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% vs Mar’21. Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders," said Chandra.

