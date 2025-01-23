Auto News
Tata Motors sees adoption of electric CVs falter amid incentives withdrawal
Summary
- FAME II, the Centre's EV subsidy scheme, was discontinued last year, replaced by PM E-Drive
Government's withdrawal of demand incentives for small pick-ups has sharply slowed the adoption of Tata Motors’ Ace electric truck, a beneficiary of the erstwhile FAME-II subsidy scheme to promote electric vehicles (EV) in India.
