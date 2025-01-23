Tata Motors sees adoption of electric CVs falter amid incentives withdrawal

“GST as a benefit continues as a demand side-incentive, and now we are also getting supply-side incentives with the PLI scheme. With all this put together, I do see a good possibility of an increase in penetration of electric vehicles in small commercial vehicles right now. In addition to that, when the PM E-Drive incentives get rolled out, that will be an added advantage," Wagh said, emphasizing that the company is in discussions with the government to bring back subsidies for the segment.