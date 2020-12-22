Tata Motors expected to introduce new turbo variant of Altroz

Tata Motors had launched the premium hatchback Altroz at the beginning of the year. During the launch, the Altroz was lacking a turbocharged petrol engine option. The company may finally reveal the new Turbo variant of the Altroz almost a year after the launch.

Tata Motors has sent a media invite for an event on 13 January. The invite does not specify the Turbo variant but it does mention that it is an Altroz event. The Tata Altroz Turbo variant has been spotted various times, leading up to the launch.

The new Tata Altroz is expected to feature a 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine that can also be found on the Tata Nexon. However, the Altroz may get an engine that will be tuned for its size. The new turbo petrol engine is expected to churn 110PS of power compared to the 118PS of power found on the Tata Nexon.

The Tata Altroz Turbo is expected to get two transmission options which include a 5-speed manual and an automatic Dual Clutch Tranmission (DCT).

In terms of exteriors, the new turbo variant is expected to look similar to the existing options apart from a turbo badge. The car may also get some unique design elements inside the cabin to help it stand out from the naturally aspirated powertrains.

