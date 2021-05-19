Tata Motors has informed that this will be a one-month extension, applicable across all states and union territories of India

Mumbai: Due to lockdown in few and restrictions in other states and regions, Tata Motors has announced that they will be providing an extension of the warranty and free service period for all its commercial vehicles that were scheduled to expire in the period of 01 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Furthermore, Tata Motors announces the following extension of its after-sales and value-added services, for the ease of movement of transportation of goods and essential products:

One-month extension for free services previously scheduled owing to the restrictions in many states across India

One-month extension of the warranty period for all commercial vehicle customers

Extension of Tata Suraksha AMC for all those with an expiry during restrictions announced across states in India

One-month validity extension of all active contracts under Tata Motors Suraksha

One-month extension for customers to avail the AMC services The company has also set up a helpline, Tata Support 1800 209 7979, which has continuously been active for the customers, in order to provide any after-sales assistance for their commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss at ₹7,585 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, aided by improved sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹9,864 crore in the January-March period of 2019-20, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

The auto major's total income in the fourth quarter stood at ₹89,319 crore. It was at ₹63,057 crore in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's British arm, Jaguar Land Rover reported a pre-tax loss of 952 million pounds for the quarter owing to the 1.5 billion pounds of exceptional charges, including 952 million pounds of non-cash write-downs of prior investments and 534 million pounds of restructuring charges expected to be paid in FY'22.