Tata Motors has today announced that it has accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation by filing a record number of 125 patents in FY22, which is the highest ever in its history. The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) & trims along with other vehicle systems. The company has also received a grant of 56 patents during the same period.

With a rich history of pioneering technology and engineering solutions, TML has been consistently making “ahead- of-the-curve" investments in new age technologies, with a focus on enabling future ready mobility.

Its intrinsic capabilities in R&D, technology incubation and success in developing segment-defining vehicles in both commercial and passenger vehicles has resulted in the introduction of several innovations over the years in its vehicles.

TML remains committed to satisfy the rising mobility aspirations of our customers by delivering high quality, smart features at affordable costs.

Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors, said, “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalization. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers."