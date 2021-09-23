Tata Motors has finally released the unveil date for the micro SUV Tata Punch . The company has announced that unveil event will be conducted on 4 October. The event will be conducted virtually. Tata Motors will be releasing more details about the event in the coming days.

The company will surely play up the SUV traits of the new car. The Tata Punch has already been spotted numerous times on Indian roads and some even at dealerships. The company has also released images of both the interiors and exterior.

The launch, however, will take place ahead of Diwali which will be celebrated in the first week of November. Tata Motors is expected to start pre-booking for the car after the unveiling event.

What we know about the micro SUV

The Tata Punch comes with an SUV stance and design elements inspired by almost all Tata cars in the new forever range which includes Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

The Tata Punch will get some features in order to justify the SUV tag that it is being slotted into. The main feature that will help it stand out from other offerings in the market is its multiple drive modes that will depend on the terrain.

Tata Punch will also be bigger in terms of dimensions, in comparison to its immediate competition such as Maruti Suzuki Ignis and KUV100.

View Full Image Rear profile of the Tata Punch

In terms of designing as well, the Punch will derive a lot of inspiration from both Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The front fascia gets a sleek DRL place above the headlamp cluster. The car also gets squared-off wheel arches for some added road presence. However, the taillights are new and small, giving away the hatchback-like dimensions.

View Full Image Interiors of the Tata Punch

The interiors have also been revealed by Tata Motors. The car gets a clean looking dash with a floating infotainment system that has also been seen on the Altroz. The instrument cluster is almost identical with Tata premium hatchback.

In terms of features, it will get automatic climate control, cruise control, engine stop/start button, adjustable ORVMs among others. Tata has opted for a three-spoke steering wheel with a flattish bottom.

