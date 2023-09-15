Tata Motors gears up for expansion with specialized EV dealerships in India

Tata Motors gears up for expansion with specialized EV dealerships in India1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Tata Motors plans to create specialized dealerships in India for electric vehicles, as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the growing EV market. The company will establish exclusive EV dealerships under the Tata.ev brand and is also finalizing its international strategy.
Tata Motors Ltd. is in the process of creating specialized dealerships in India, specifically designed to cater to electric vehicles, as part of its strategy to further strengthen its position in the fast-growing electric vehicle market, as per Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message