Tata Motors gives Altroz car to 24 Olympians who narrowly missed medal in Tokyo

Tata Motors gives Altroz car to 24 Olympians who narrowly missed medal in Tokyo1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
The car has been offered to Olympians across categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing and Discuss throw
Tata Motors has gifted its premium hatchback Altroz to the Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.
In order to recognize their efforts, Tata Motors honoured 24 Olympians across categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing and Discuss throw. An Altroz will be handed over to each athlete, in the High Street Gold colour.
The car has been offered to a total of 24 athletes who missed the medal. 19 of the 24 athletes belong to the Indian women Hockey team.
Here's the list of athletes who got a new Altroz car:
According to Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, “We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz, the gold standard in premium hatchbacks. As they continue to inspire each one of us, we wish them all the very best for their future and are confident that in years to come, they will bring to our country success galore.
