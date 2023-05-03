Tata Motors hikes prices of Punch, Altroz, Tigor, Tiago and more. Check new prices!2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST
The latest price list shows that both the Nexon SUV and Altroz premium hatchback have been subject to price increases of up to ₹15,000. Almost all Altroz variants have seen an increase in price, except for the two top-spec DCT versions.
Tata Motors has implemented a price increase on select models, including some of its best-selling SUVs such as the Nexon and Punch. The carmaker had previously announced this hike and it now applies to models such as the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz, with increases of up to ₹15,000. It is worth noting that Tata's flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, remain unaffected by the price hike. Additionally, the carmaker has not increased the prices of its electric vehicles.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×