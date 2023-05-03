Tata Motors has implemented a price increase on select models, including some of its best-selling SUVs such as the Nexon and Punch. The carmaker had previously announced this hike and it now applies to models such as the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz, with increases of up to ₹15,000. It is worth noting that Tata's flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, remain unaffected by the price hike. Additionally, the carmaker has not increased the prices of its electric vehicles.

The latest price list shows that both the Nexon SUV and Altroz premium hatchback have been subject to price increases of up to ₹15,000. Almost all Altroz variants have seen an increase in price, except for the two top-spec DCT versions. The petrol variants have experienced a uniform price hike ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000, with the base XE and XE+ variants seeing the highest increase and the XM+ seeing a hike of ₹5,000. The remaining petrol variants have been subject to a ₹10,000 hike.

Most of the diesel variants have seen a ₹15,000 increase in price, while the DCT variants have gone up by a maximum of ₹10,000. The Tata Altroz's price range now starts from ₹6.60 lakh and goes up to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata's best-selling car in India, the Nexon SUV, has also been subject to a price increase of up to ₹15,000. This hike applies only to the XM S petrol AMT variant. The majority of petrol manual variants have experienced a ₹10,000 increase, while all but two of the base diesel variants have seen prices rise by ₹15,000. The starting price for a Nexon SUV is now ₹7.80 lakh, with the range going up to ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second best-selling car, the Punch SUV, has experienced a uniform price increase of ₹10,000. The micro SUV's price now ranges from ₹6 lakh to ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Creative variant with iRA technology.

Moroever, the Tiago hatchback, including the CNG versions, has seen a price increase of ₹6,000 on most of its variants. The starting price of the hatchback, which is also available in an electric avatar, is now ₹5.60 lakh and goes up to ₹8.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG version of the Tiago NRG.

Meanwhile, the Tigor sedan, which competes with the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura, has experienced a price increase of up to ₹10,000. The largest hikes have been applied to the base petrol and CNG versions. The Tigor's price now starts at ₹6.30 lakh and goes up to ₹8.60 lakh (ex-showroom).