The latest price list shows that both the Nexon SUV and Altroz premium hatchback have been subject to price increases of up to ₹15,000. Almost all Altroz variants have seen an increase in price, except for the two top-spec DCT versions. The petrol variants have experienced a uniform price hike ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000, with the base XE and XE+ variants seeing the highest increase and the XM+ seeing a hike of ₹5,000. The remaining petrol variants have been subject to a ₹10,000 hike.