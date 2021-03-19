Tata Motors has introduced a new Magic Express patient transport ambulance, designed specifically for healthcare mobility in the economy ambulance segment.

The Magic Express Ambulance is designed to support medical and health related services, which assumes significance especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The compact dimensions of the vehicle enables easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care, thereby saving lives. The company claims that the vehicle is ergonomically designed to provide sufficient space, safety and comfort for the patient and the attendants, while being fully compliant to AIS 125 norms.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors fulfils its commitment to provide the best healthcare mobility solutions. Tata Motors has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation. With the introduction of the new segment, Tata Motors now offers a wide range of solutions in the ambulance segment, with affordable, reliable and regulation-compliant ambulances."

Apart from the affordable Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Winger Ambulance with features such as basic life support, advanced life support, and the multi-stretcher 410/29 Ambulance.

The Magic Express Ambulance comes with the essential equipment including an auto-loading stretcher, medical cabinet, provision for an oxygen cylinder, doctor’s seat and fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors and an announcement system.

The ambulance is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals and a beacon light with a siren. The driver and patient compartments are separated by a partition wall, which increases safety, especially while transporting COVID-19 patients.

The ambulance is powered by 800cc TCIC engine, which delivers 44hp of power and 110Nm of torque. The company claims that the vehicle requires minimum upkeep and offers low cost of ownership.

The Tata Motors SCV passenger range comes with a warranty of 2 years / 72000 kilometres.

Tata Motors also extends various vehicle care programs, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packages and resale for commercial vehicles under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative.

Some of the features of these bouquet of benefits are Tata Alert offering 24×7 roadside assistance for all vehicles under warranty, Tata Kavach ensures that all accidental vehicles insured under Tata Motors Insurance are repaired within 15 days, and a service turnaround time guarantee under Tata Zippy to ensure maximum uptime.

